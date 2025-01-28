CM reviews progress on Apna Ghar program

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting here on Tuesday, reviewed the progress of the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program.

The meeting focused on the implementation of this program, as well as various recommendations and proposals to further its success.

During the meeting, the CM directed a comprehensive review of the 3 and 5-marla government housing schemes across the province. The participants also decided to form an 8-member committee tasked with finalizing the Terms of Reference (TORs) for the distribution of free plots to the public. It was shared that efforts are underway to accelerate development work on 2,807 plots across 35 government housing schemes in 22 districts of Punjab.

The CM emphasized the urgent need to expedite the development process of 1,119 plots across nine government schemes in seven districts. She also assigned the relevant stakeholders the goal of completing the construction of 20,000 houses by February as part of the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program.

In her address, CM Maryam Nawaz made it clear that the target of constructing 100,000 houses annually must be met, under any circumstances. A briefing provided to her revealed that loans amounting to Rs. 8.2 billion have been disbursed for the construction of 9,015 houses. Additionally, 2,050 individuals have received the second installment of their loans for house construction. Meanwhile, 4,841 houses are currently under construction under the program.

The CM was also informed that visits to the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar portal have increased, with over 728,000 citizens accessing it. More than 400,000 applications, complete with all required documents, have been submitted, while 74,000 draft applications are still in progress, with documents being submitted concurrently.

CM Maryam Nawaz reiterated the government’s commitment to providing a roof for every homeless citizen, ensuring that the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program remains a key priority.