CM reviews progress on Bund Road project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Bund Road to review progress on the Controlled Access Corridor project, here on Sunday night.

He conducted a detailed visit of approximately 8-km long project and reviewed progress on the project for two hours. Mohsin Naqvi stated that there is dire need to speed up pace of work on the project. He ordered for completing the project by January 31. He inspected the ongoing construction work from Babu Sabu up to Saggian under package 2 and from Saggian up to Niazi Chowk under package 1. He directed both contractors to further accelerate pace of work adding that the design of a nullah along with the project should be prepared forthwith. Mohsin Naqvi while seeking a plan of the construction and restoration of the surrounding roads stated that coming 7 days are highly crucial and the pace of work should be expedited. He directed the Deputy Commissioner, CTO and officials concerned for the prompt resolution of traffic issues.

Chief Engineer LDA and both the contractors gave a detailed briefing to the CM about progress being made on the project.

Talking with the media during his visit, he apprised that the whole team is working day and night for the completion of this project which should be duly acknowledged. The citizens are facing traffic problems due to Bund Road project but this project is meant for the facilitation of citizens.

All officials concerned including the Deputy Commissioner and CTO are striving to their utmost so that the citizens have to face minimum problems. Traffic will have to be closed for few days for early completion of the project. The Lyari Expressway project was approximately of the same magnitude which was completed in 7 years. “We are striving to complete this project in 3 months” he said. CM informed that 55 percent on the one phase and 40 percent work on the other phase of the project has been completed. Hopefully, the Bund Road project will be completed by 31st January. The Ring Road will be completed with the completion of Bund Road project. Multan Road will be linked with the Bund Road project and a circle will be formed. The circle of Ring Road will be completed for the first time in Lahore with the completion of Bund Road project. In reply to a question, CM stated “we are reviewing the weather condition till 9th January and will make a decision about the educational institutions afterwards”. The caretaker government will keep on displaying its performance till its last hour.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Deputy Commissioner, MD WASA, CTO and officials concerned were also present.