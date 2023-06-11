CM reviews progress on Darbar Bibi Pak Daman project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office in which progress on the construction and extension of Darbar Bibi Pak Daman, along with its renovation project, was reviewed.

He directed the authorities concerned that the colour of religious sanctity and esteem should be kept prominent in the new design of the building. He ordered for completing the construction, extension and renovation project before the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

It was informed during the briefing that the steel structure of the central dome of the Darbar Bibi Pak Daman had been completed. A central dome and three small domes in the Darbar would bestow a religious and historical sanctity to the building. Wood and marble work was going on speedily.

Renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada presented a model of the project to the caretaker chief minister.

Communication and Works secretary apprised the CM about progress on the project.