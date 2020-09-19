UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Reviews Progress On Development Projects In Southern Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

CM reviews progress on development projects in southern Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting here to review progress on development projects in southern Punjab in Multan on Saturday.

The CM sought a report on public demands during his visit to Vehari, Multan, Barthi and Fazila Kachh, says a handout issued here.

Usman Buzdar said that the secretaries of southern Punjab should keep their doors open on the public and the suggestions and recommendations of public's representatives should also be given due consideration.

He said that genuine demands of anyone should be fulfilled and people of south Punjab should not have to visit Lahore for the redress of their grievances.

He asked the officers of Southern Punjab Secretariat to work hard and pay full attention to solving people's problems.

Usman Buzdar said that he would hold meeting to review progress on issues resolution. He said that police patrolling in remote areas of Dera Ghazi Khan should be restarted. In order to solve people's problem officers should make better liaison with them. He said: "Public service is our mission."No stone should be left unturned to meet the expectations of people, Usman Buzdar asserted.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Commissioners of Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan, RPOs, Deputy Commissioners and concerned officials.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Resolution Chief Minister Police Punjab Visit Dera Ghazi Khan Progress Vehari Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler issues law on licencing, renting and use ..

6 minutes ago

Wait is over as Punjab Education Boards announce m ..

21 minutes ago

Asset efficiency holds real key of success for SME ..

38 minutes ago

Opposition parties to chalk out plan at APC to get ..

48 minutes ago

Awesome. Save. Safe. Upgrade! Compromise, it’s n ..

57 minutes ago

IPL gives Indians insight into UAE&#039;s sports i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.