CM Reviews Progress On Fatima Jinnah Institute Of Dental Sciences Project

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences at Jubilee Town on Saturday and reviewed progress being made on the project.

The project being halted for the last 20 years has come near to its completion. Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences at Jubilee Town will be inaugurated in 10 days.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected the finishing work and ordered to complete finishing work of the project soon. He directed to eliminate bushes lying at the backyard of the institute and directed to convert it into a beautiful lawn. Mohsin Naqvi assigned a deadline to prepare the lawn in 7 days.

CM inspected the instruments for providing treatment and directed to install them at the earliest. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the under construction hostel and directed to make a lawn on the vacant area of land adjacent to the hostel as well. Secretary Health and Secretary Communication and Works gave a briefing about the progress being made on the project. They apprised that 30 units for providing dental treatment have arrived in the institute and 20 more units would arrive in coming few days.

Provincial Minister for Specialised Health Care & Medical education Doctor Javed Akram and officials of C&W department were present.

