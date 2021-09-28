UrduPoint.com

CM Reviews Progress On Jail Reforms

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 09:56 PM

CM reviews progress on jail reforms

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress on jail reforms and approved to celebrate Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Week in jails

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress on jail reforms and approved to celebrate Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Week in jails.

The CM will announce a prison package for jail officials and prisoners on the occasion of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Week.

The meeting decided in principle to approve the phase-wise filling of vacant posts in jails and the CM directed to devise a foolproof mechanism for the provision of quality items for prisoners at canteens at fixed rates.

The participants agreed in principle to allow prisoners to bring cushions, quilts etc from homes. The meeting was told that the installation of dish antennas/cable facility had been started in prisoners' barracks on the direction of CM Punjab.

The CM reiterated that protection of prisoners' rights would be ensured and no one would be allowed any exploitation. The provision of payments to prisoners working in jails be ensured, he said and directed to overcome the shortage of doctors, paramedics and medicines in jail hospitals for providing the best treatment facilities to the inmates.

The ambulance service be started to shift prisoners to hospitals in case of emergencyand work be started on projects to shift jails on solar energy, he added.

ACS(Home), PS to CM, IG Jail and others attended the meeting.

