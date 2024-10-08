CM reviews progress on Lahore Development Plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting at her office on Tuesday, reviewed the progress on the Lahore Development Plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting at her office on Tuesday, reviewed the progress on the Lahore Development Plan.

The CM expressed indignation over delay being caused on the Lahore Development Plan. She expressed severe displeasure over the poor cleanliness condition of the road, streets, bazaars of the provincial metropolitan and gave three days time limit for undertaking improvement. It was decided during the meeting to launch anti-encroachment campaign in 18 markets of Lahore.

The CM while addressing the meeting said that the relevant institutions should undertake repair of the roads of the city on their own. She added, “The road is constructed and cleanliness is done from wherever CM passes. Why don’t they undertake it on their own?” She directed to undertake patch work of the main roads on priority basis. She questioned that who will be held responsible if a vehicles falls into a pothole between the road. She directed that no potholes should be seen on the main roads. The Road Maintenance Unit of LDA should be made functional and pro-active. Footpaths should be made clear after eliminating illegal parking.

The traders community should be taken into confidence in the anti-encroachment campaign, she said and added that goods should be removed from the footpaths and marking should be done for bikes and wheel carts. A specific place should be allocated for the parking of motor bikes in every parking area.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed during the meeting that 2,598 livestock being present at 213 places have been relocated outside the urban jurisdiction. There are more than 1800 illegal people dwelling in tents at different places in Lahore. Posters will be removed from the walls, pools and pillars.

The CM directed to persuade the farmers to take out their livestock voluntarily outside the urban jurisdiction in the first phase.

Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretaries of Local Government, Housing, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, senior officials of WASA, LWMC were also present in the meeting.