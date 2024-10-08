Open Menu

CM Reviews Progress On Lahore Development Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 08:42 PM

CM reviews progress on Lahore Development Plan

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting at her office on Tuesday, reviewed the progress on the Lahore Development Plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting at her office on Tuesday, reviewed the progress on the Lahore Development Plan.

The CM expressed indignation over delay being caused on the Lahore Development Plan. She expressed severe displeasure over the poor cleanliness condition of the road, streets, bazaars of the provincial metropolitan and gave three days time limit for undertaking improvement. It was decided during the meeting to launch anti-encroachment campaign in 18 markets of Lahore.

The CM while addressing the meeting said that the relevant institutions should undertake repair of the roads of the city on their own. She added, “The road is constructed and cleanliness is done from wherever CM passes. Why don’t they undertake it on their own?” She directed to undertake patch work of the main roads on priority basis. She questioned that who will be held responsible if a vehicles falls into a pothole between the road. She directed that no potholes should be seen on the main roads. The Road Maintenance Unit of LDA should be made functional and pro-active. Footpaths should be made clear after eliminating illegal parking.

The traders community should be taken into confidence in the anti-encroachment campaign, she said and added that goods should be removed from the footpaths and marking should be done for bikes and wheel carts. A specific place should be allocated for the parking of motor bikes in every parking area.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed during the meeting that 2,598 livestock being present at 213 places have been relocated outside the urban jurisdiction. There are more than 1800 illegal people dwelling in tents at different places in Lahore. Posters will be removed from the walls, pools and pillars.

The CM directed to persuade the farmers to take out their livestock voluntarily outside the urban jurisdiction in the first phase.

Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretaries of Local Government, Housing, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, senior officials of WASA, LWMC were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Poor Punjab Pervez Rasheed Vehicles Road Maryam Aurangzeb Progress Market From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

8 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman briefs PILDAT chief on proposed FCC

Sherry Rehman briefs PILDAT chief on proposed FCC

8 minutes ago
 PTI should learn from ban on PTM: Tarar

PTI should learn from ban on PTM: Tarar

8 minutes ago
 Punjab to establish electric bus terminals, depots ..

Punjab to establish electric bus terminals, depots: SMBR

8 minutes ago
 7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized

7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized

39 minutes ago
 AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response str ..

AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response strategy for minimizing loss of ..

39 minutes ago
VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers ..

VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers in canal irrigation systems

39 minutes ago
 Punjab govt transfers four officers

Punjab govt transfers four officers

2 minutes ago
 Sindh minister assures resolution of workers’ is ..

Sindh minister assures resolution of workers’ issues on priority

2 minutes ago
 PRCS, KSRelief sign MoU for cooperation in humanit ..

PRCS, KSRelief sign MoU for cooperation in humanitarian aid, capacity building & ..

35 minutes ago
 ICT police intensify crackdown against vehicles wi ..

ICT police intensify crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses

2 minutes ago
 Sukkur to get comprehensive waste management syste ..

Sukkur to get comprehensive waste management system with Japanese collaboration

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan