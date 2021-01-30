CM reviews progress on legal draft for restructuring of Anti Corruption Establishment

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Saturday chaired a meeting called on to review progress being made on a legal draft aiming restructuring of Anti Corruption Establishment according to contemporary guidelines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Saturday chaired a meeting called on to review progress being made on a legal draft aiming restructuring of Anti Corruption Establishment according to contemporary guidelines.

On the occasion, Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing about various aspects of legal draft. The meeting was told that new legal draft has been formulated to make anti corruption establishment fully autonomous and apolitical organization. It was told that a new name, Anti Corruption Agency has been proposed that would comprise of departments including Prosecution, Information and Data, Finance and Audit, Internal Audit and Public Complaints.

Addressing the meeting, CM directed further improvement of draft by organizing consultative seminars and workshops besides inviting input and suggestions of retired judges, legal experts, journalists and political leaders.

He also directed to make the new authority completely apolitical and free in its working.

He said that elimination of corruption is among prime priorities of government adding establishment of an influence-free organization is indispensable to achieve the objective. He also directed concerned to study relative Federal and provincial laws to give the legal draft a comprehensive shape so that it could be presented in cabinet and afterwards be tabled in provincial legislature.

The meeting among others was attended by provincial law minister, Sultan Khan, Secretary Law, Masood Ahmad, Secretary Establishment, Mutahir Zaib, Director Anti corruption Establishment, Usman Zaman.