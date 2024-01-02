Open Menu

CM Reviews Progress On New Ravi Bridge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 07:03 PM

CM reviews progress on new Ravi Bridge

Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to public infrastructure development, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing development work of the 540-meter-long four-lane new Ravi Bridge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to public infrastructure development, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing development work of the 540-meter-long four-lane new Ravi Bridge.

While observing advancements in piling and drilling works of the new Ravi bridge, he ordered to burn the midnight oil to complete it by Jan 31.

The CM also inspected the roads' construction around Shahdra Chowk and directed to accelerate the pace of work to complete different tasks in the coming days.

Commissioner/ DG LDA and the contractor briefed that two new machines have been installed to expedite the process and 11 piles of new Ravi bridge have already been completed. Similarly, 23, out of 96 girders, have been prepared as well, they added.

Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir and others were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Oil Nasir Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Ashrafi optimistic of polio eradication during cur ..

Ashrafi optimistic of polio eradication during current year

4 minutes ago
 NPA delegation acknowledges Lahore Police excellen ..

NPA delegation acknowledges Lahore Police excellence in meeting with CCPO

4 minutes ago
 SC hints at concluding lifetime disqualification c ..

SC hints at concluding lifetime disqualification case on Jan 4

19 minutes ago
 PU declares results

PU declares results

13 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

13 minutes ago
 FDA City Sports Complex to be completed this year: ..

FDA City Sports Complex to be completed this year: DG

17 minutes ago
SUIT, HERA join hands to initiate joint projects

SUIT, HERA join hands to initiate joint projects

17 minutes ago
 Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah expresses condolence on de ..

Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah expresses condolence on death of Dr.Mushtaq Shaikh

17 minutes ago
 Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South ..

Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South Africa

13 minutes ago
 IHC directs to remove objections Afridi's plea see ..

IHC directs to remove objections Afridi's plea seeking protection bail

13 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Abrar Ahmed ruled out from upcoming T20 ..

Pak Vs NZ: Abrar Ahmed ruled out from upcoming T20I series

35 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim ..

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad reviews PUNJMIN ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan