CM reviews progress on off-grid solution projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that solar power plants would be installed in 528 villages of 7 districts to supply cheap electricity to more than 30,000 households.

Chairing a meeting at his office to review the progress on off-grid solution projects on Monday, he said that solar power plants would be installed in five WASA areas to help save electricity bills worth Rs 2.5 billion annually.

It was decided to install wind and solar hybrid plants to electrify remote areas.

The CM said that it was necessary to adopt cheap sources of solar energy, wind power and biogas for the acquisition of energy and added that remote areas would be electrified through the off-grid solution.

The mosques in remote areas would be electrified through solar panels, he added.

The biogas plant would be set up in Gawala Colony in Lahore.

Installation of biogas plants on 17 livestock farms in 12 districts would provide electricity and gas, he added.

Principal Secretary to CM/Secretary Energy, CEO Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Plant, MD PPDB, CEO PPDCL and others attended the meeting.