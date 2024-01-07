CM reviews progress on Safe City, CPO Office projects at Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Safe City and new CPO Office projects at Rawalpindi and reviewed their progress.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, while setting a deadline to complete the Rawalpindi Safe City and CPO Office projects by 31st January, he ordered completion of civil work of the projects at the earliest. He directed to make proper planning for the installation of cables and cameras from the onset, adding that work should be launched immediately after the completion of civil work.

The CM conducted a detailed inspection of the construction activities of both projects. He reviewed the pace of work on both projects and directed to complete them swiftly. He directed the CPO Rawalpindi to visit the projects daily and review progress on them.

He urged all concerned to work hard day and night, adding that completion of the projects with a swift pace should be the foremost mission. In the first phase, security cameras would be installed at 92 sites of Rawalpindi.

The Safe City project will not only help control crime but also traffic management. The CM was informed during the briefing that 70 percent work has been completed. The road cutting process is ongoing for the electricity supply and networking. Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar gave a briefing in this regard.

IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha, RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali and CPO Rawalpindi were also present.