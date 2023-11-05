Open Menu

CM Reviews Proposals Regarding ‘One Roof One Stop’

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2023 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday presided over a special meeting at the CM Office for establishing 'One Window Operation' in which proposals regarding "One Roof,One Stop" solution for the investors and industrialists in Lahore were reviewed.

The participants in the meeting were informed that Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) and Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) would provide services in 'One Window Operation' Centre.

The empowered officials of Local government, Environment, Housing and other departments would be present at the One Window Centre. LESCO and Sui Gas counters would also be set up in the One Window Centre.

Facility to obtain NOCs of land transfer, map approval and environment would be available at the One Window Centre. The officials of One Window Centre would themselves fill up the form of applicants and the operation would be completed in five phases at the One Window Centre. A red mark would appear on the dashboard of the relevant Secretary in case of noncompletion of an action within 10 days. An Operational Review Committee and Steering Committee has been constituted for the One Window Centre.

Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce SM Tanveer, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Industries,Finance Environment, Local government, Housing, Forest, DG LDA, Chairman PITB,CEO FIEDMC and concerned officials attended the meeting.

