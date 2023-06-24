Open Menu

CM Reviews Proposals To Increase Oil Producing Fields Cultivation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office in which proposals to increase cultivation of oil producing fields were reviewed.

It was decided during the meeting to launch a vigorous campaign to increase under cultivation area of fields so as to decrease import bill of canola, sunflower and other oil producing fields.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered a continued campaign against fake and adulterated agricultural medicines across the province. He directed that commissioners in their relevant divisions should conduct monitoring of ongoing campaigns against fake pesticides. It was agreed during the meeting to formulate an effective strategy to increase production instead of under cultivation area of wheat.

The proposal to grant further subsidy on agricultural machinery so as to increase the production of wheat, cotton and other fields was reviewed. The agricultural experts stressed upon cultivation of fields through a drill machine to increase production. It was decided during the meeting to launch IT based Cotton Crop Management Programme in the province.

The meeting was informed that database of farmers would be completed during current month across the province.

Services of approximately 2,000 internee agricultural graduates would be availed for cotton campaign advisory service across the province. Satellite image of cotton field would be acquired with the assistance of SUPARCO. The farmers would be ensured provision of substantial agricultural income across the province.

The CM exhorted that all stakeholders would have to make vigorous endeavours in order to attain cotton production target under any circumstance. He said that it was necessary to ascertain agricultural priorities by keeping in view exigencies of future. The agricultural experts while expressing their views stated that in order to yield a good crop it was essential to have a quality seed and right quantity of cultivation.

DG Strategic Project Major General Shahid Nazir, Caretaker Minister SM Tanvir, renowned businessman and Head of APTMA Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue, Secretary Agriculture and Agricultural Experts participated in the meeting. The experts relating to Seed Oil participated in the meeting via video link.

