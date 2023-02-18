CM reviews PSCA development projects

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) meeting at CM office in which progress on the ongoing development projects worth 1.42 billion of PSCA was reviewed.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) meeting at CM office in which progress on the ongoing development projects worth 1.42 billion of PSCA was reviewed.

The programme for the installation of cameras on 500 new sites in Lahore was reviewed during the meeting. Service structure and package of Police Communication Officer of Punjab Safe Cities Authority was mulled.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the meeting said that cameras of Rawalpindi and Multan have been linked with Safe City Lahore for the effective monitoring of PSL. Mohsin Naqvi intimated that PSL is monitored through 550 special cameras adding that foolproof security arrangements have been made for the PSL matches.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored that holding PSL in a peaceful and an excellent environment is being ensured. Mohsin Naqvi while directing to provide best traffic plan through Intelligent Traffic Management System asserted that expeditious steps should be taken for complete restoration of Punjab Safe Cities Authority cameras.

Caretaker CM also granted approval to other matters relating to Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

MD PSCA Kamran Khan gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the meeting. Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief SecretARY(Home),CCPO, Secretary Finance, Chairman P&D,DGPR and concerned officials attended the meeting