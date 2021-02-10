UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Reviews PSCA's Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

CM reviews PSCA's performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the 28th meeting of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) at its head office here on Wednesday and reviewed its performance.

The CM expressed satisfaction over provincial capital's law & order situation.

The meeting dilated upon proposals to deal with the matters relating to a private company and decided to depute the executive committee to decide the issues.

It also directed the law secretary to deliberate on financial powers and regulation issues while giving in-principle approval to the authority budget. The meeting also reviewed matters pertaining to service rules, employees' salary and amendment in authority Act.

PSCA CEO briefed about the recovery of fines, vehicles plying on open letters, adding that e-challan facility had improved traffic discipline.

The CM said that Safe Cities Authority would soon start working in the historic city of Nankana Sahib, adding that project would also be extended to other cities including Rawalpindi. The government has released funds for fixing cameras at entry and exit points of Lahore as PSCA was playing a commendable role, he added.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, IG Police, chairman P&D, ACS (Home), MD PSCA, CCPO Lahore and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Budget Law Minister Company Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi Nankana Sahib Government Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

21 minutes ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

57 minutes ago

&#039;Jiu-Jitsu Arena&#039; lights up red to celeb ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Tunisian Ambassador discuss bi ..

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar offers himself to PCB for singing PS ..

1 hour ago

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.