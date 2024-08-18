CM Reviews Public Welfare Projects Of Rawalpindi Division
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 10:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi on Sunday, reviewed the public welfare projects of Rawalpindi division.
It was decided in the meeting that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif will pay a visit to various districts to take stock of the overall situation, said a handout issued here.
The Chief Minister sought a detail of pending development projects for a long period of time. She reviewed the prices of essential edibles in Rawalpindi. It was decided to establish 'Vegetable Markets' and 'Sahulat Bazaars' in Rawalpindi. It was principally decided to increase the number of Assistant Commissioners in Rawalpindi.
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to undertake cleaning of public toilets in small and big cities on a daily basis. She directed the RPOs and DPOs to attend Jumma prayers in public mosques. It was agreed to introduce plastic hole covers in the cities across Punjab.
The Punjab CM underscored that establishing peace and stability is essential for the progress of a country and no negligence will be tolerated in the performance of duties under any circumstance. There is no political interference in any appointment within the police department. The police should prove its performance by delivering their duties in an efficient manner as mere imposing a fine is not enough.
A shop should be closed down for three days on committing profiteering.
The CM added that woman shopkeepers should be encouraged in the Sahulat Bazaars. The cleanliness problems persist more in the streets and mohallas. No one is willing to work without supervision and monitoring. Greenbelt and marking should be carried out equally in the cities.
A report with regard to progress being made on the under completion and new projects being undertaken under the Annual Development Program.
The CM was informed during the briefing that a flood situation did not arise due to undertaking timely cleaning of Nullah Lai before the arrival of monsoon rains. It was further apprised that 35 illegal buildings have been demolished in Murree. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to ensure early completion of Samli Hospital in Murree along with launching transport service for both the hospitals at the earliest.
MNA Raja Osama Sarwar, Hassan Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Abdul Amir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Murree Zahir Abbas Sherazi, RPO Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz, DC Rawalpindi Hassan, ADC Murree Sheharyar Sherazi, AC Murree Captain (Retd) Abdul Wahab and DSP Malik Arshad attended the meeting .
