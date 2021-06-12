CM reviews Punjab budget 2021-22 features, ADP

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday presided over a meeting to review in detail the salient features of the provincial budget 2021-22 as well as priorities and development projects in different sectors under the Annual Development Programme.

He ordered for making the budget welfare oriented and said that special attention would be paid to welfare of the deprived segments of society.

The forthcoming budget of Punjab government would be public-, cultivator-, industrialist- and worker-friendly and would bring good news for all. He said that the government was ensuring provision of maximum relief to the common man in the coming budget.

Usman Buzdar ordered for sustainable measures in the next fiscal budget to facilitate all walks of life. He ordered for keeping the Annual Development Programme realistic under the vision of composite development in the province and also ordered for allocating more resources for health sector in the wake of recent corona pandemic.

He said that priority would be given to education, infrastructure, and transport sectors besides ensuring provision of clean drinking water as well as development of other social sectors.

He said that the upcoming budget should reflect the development of the province and the well-being of the people in a true sense, instead of statistics.

The CM ordered for focusing on austerity, savings and financial discipline in the forthcoming budget and that the scope of projects of public-welfare would be extended under the Public-Private Partnership and unnecessary expenditure would be reduced further.

No extra burden would be placed in the budget on the impecunious strata. He said that salaries of provincial employees had been increased by 25% and would be further increased in the budget.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to increase the revenue as the focus of the Annual Development Programme would be on sustainable and uniform development of social sectors and backward areas and regional needs would be given due importance in public welfare projects.

The CM was briefed by the Chairman P&D about the priorities in the Annual Development Programme of budget 2021-22. Also, the secretary finance presented salient features of the budget 2021-22.

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Chairman Planning and Development, Secretary Finance and other officials concerned were also present.