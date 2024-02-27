CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserving individuals

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 09:33 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting at the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday to review suggestions and recommendations for the development of a comprehensive data bank of deserving individuals residing in Punjab.

The meeting also discussed the "Provincial Socio-Economic Registry" program aimed at creating an authentic data bank.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of ensuring that every deserving individual receives their entitlements without any hurdles. She reiterated that the government's mission is solely focused on serving the people, with no room for political considerations.

The meeting was attended by Parvaiz Rasheed, Members of the Punjab Assembly Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Sania Ashiq, Bilal Kayani, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, and other officials.

