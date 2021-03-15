CM reviews reforms in BoR

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday chaired a meeting at his office to review performance and reforms in the board of Revenue (BoR) for bringing ease in the lives of common man.

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) briefed the participants about departmental reforms while Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, secretaries of finance, information departments and others attended the meeting.

The CM stated that facilities of land mutation and 'Fard' had been provided in different villages as 107 rural revenue centres have been initiated by the BoR. Now, the people would avail this facility at the level of village, he added and directed to make functional 700 more rural revenue centres by the end of this month. A total of 8,000 rural revenue centres would be activated in the province by the end of this year to help the citizens in their revenue matters, he added.

The CM announced to visit rural revenue centres during field inspections, adding that 20 mobile units were functional for land record in far-flung areas.

Around 20 more mobile arazi units would also be activated soon as 62 thousand fards had been issued online, he said.

Similarly, the CM said that a one-window property registration system had also been launched in the Board of Revenue by setting up 9 such centres. The scope of this programme would be expanded to the level of districts, he added and directed to expand it up to the tehsil level within three months. Along with it, digital gardawri had been introduced in 807 mouzajaat and the lambardari system was reactivated.

The BOR was working in the best of manner to bring ease in the lives of the common man, the CM praisedand directed to achieve targets according to the time lines. It was sanguine that 144439-acre state land,worth Rs 425 billion, had been retrieved from the squatters, he said and added the state land be auctioned transparently while following relevant rules and regulations.