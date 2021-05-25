UrduPoint.com
CM Reviews Reforms Process In All Departments

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:07 PM

CM reviews reforms process in all departments

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has started reviewing reforms process in all public departments with an aim to enhance overall performance and service delivery to the satisfaction of people

In this connection, the chief minster secretariat has written letters to administrative heads of all provincial departments to provide details on capacity building, service delivery and e-governance, besides structural and legal reforms in their respective organizations and departments.

In this connection, the chief minster secretariat has written letters to administrative heads of all provincial departments to provide details on capacity building, service delivery and e-governance, besides structural and legal reforms in their respective organizations and departments.

Mahmood Khan directed heads of departments to implement reforms agenda within the stipulated timeframe.

He said reforms process was aimed to provide better service delivery and civic amenities as per public expectations and aspirations, adding reforms in all department was an important part of good governance strategy of the government.

Chief Minister said that reform process would be reviewed systematically and directed all department to perform exceptionally well to come up on the expectation of people.

More Stories From Pakistan

