CM reviews relief activities in Upper Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan arrived in Yarkhun, a flood-hit area of ??Upper Chitral, on Monday to review the relief activities and help the victims of the flood.

The chief minister made an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas and was briefed in detail by the concerned officers about the disaster caused by the flood in Yarkhun.

According to a media report, the Chief Minister met the local flood victims and heard their complaints and demands at various places.

Speaking to the victims, the Chief Minister said that the government stands with its people in this difficult time, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released additional funds to the relief and rehabilitation department for the resettlement of the flood victims.