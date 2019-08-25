CM reviews relief activities of flood-affected people

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar reviewed flood affected areas and relief activities in flood-affected areas of Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar and Pakpattan have been escalated.

He said that arrangements for the provision of edibles and medicines had been made on preferential basis and administrative officers have also been directed to monitor relief activities of the affected people in their respective districts and should ensure ongoing relief operations continuously.

Chief Minister said that administrative officers had also been directed to ensure availability of medicines in medical camps besides provision of fodder for the livestock.

Flood-affected people should not face any distress or discomfort,he said.

He said that Punjab government was standing shoulder to shoulder with the calamity-stricken people of affected villages in their hour of trial and need.