CM Reviews Relocation Of Camp Jail, Rescue 1122 Buildings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 09:10 PM

CM reviews relocation of Camp Jail, Rescue 1122 buildings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting in which change of the site of Camp Jail and Rescue 1122 academy at Ferozepur Road was reviewed.

The proposal to construct latest high-rise trade centres at the site of the Camp Jail and Rescue 1122 Academy was put under consideration as the CM sought a comprehensive plan in this regard.

It was informed during the briefing that the Camp Jail and Rescue 1122 Academy could be relocated to alternate sites. Revenue amounting to billions of rupees was expected with the construction of latest trade centre at Ferozepur Road under the Central business District Authority (CBDA) and trade activities would be promoted with the construction of high-rise buildings in the centre of Lahore city.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the CBDA to undertake planning of the said project forthwith.

Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development board, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore division, Inspector General of Prisons, Chief Executive Officer CBDA, DG Rescue 1122, MD WASA, Chief Traffic Officer and officials concerned attended the meeting.

