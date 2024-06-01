Open Menu

CM Reviews Resource Mobilisation, Directs Revenue Generating Depts To Achieve Targets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM

CM reviews resource mobilisation, directs revenue generating depts to achieve targets

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the revenue collecting department to achieve their targets so that the scope of development works and poverty alleviation can be ensured.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding resource mobilisation here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by Senior Minister ET&NC Sharjeel Memon, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, SMBR Baqaullah Unar, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Excise Saleem Rajput, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Chairman SRB Wasif Memon, and other concerned officers.

The chief minister emphasised that the government's priority for the next financial year is to implement policies and initiatives to stimulate economic growth and raise all citizens' living standards. "Our focus will be on investing in key sectors such as education, healthcare, provision of safe drinking water, sanitation, infrastructure, and agriculture", he added.

The CM said the priorities would be achieved when the revenue-collecting departments would achieve their revenue targets.

He said that the Sindh Revenue board (SRB) had a target of Rs235 billion for 2023-24 and the track record of the SRB showed that it had been surpassing its collection targets. He directed Chairman SRB Wasif Memon to reach the target and send him proposals for next year’s targets.

Murad Shah directed the SRB to suggest relief for the taxpayers and proposals for enhancing the SST net for the next financial year. The SRB chairman assured the chief minister that his organisation would reach the target and he would submit his proposals.

The CM said that the E&T dept has a target of Rs143 billion and it has to achieve it.

Minister E&T Sharjeel Memon said that he had taken strict measures to achieve the tax collection target and would hopefully, give him good news at the end of June 2024.

The meeting was told that the Board of Revenue has a target of Rs55.218 billion for 2023-24. At this, the CM directed the SMBR to take measures to reach the collection target and send him budget proposals for the next financial year.

Murad Ali Shah directed Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah to revamp the entire collection system of the Board of Revenue. He directed him to make it easy and simple and hold the Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars responsible for collection.

Talking about ongoing development schemes, the CM said that 5250 ongoing development schemes of Rs380.5 billion were in progress and he would try to complete a maximum number of them during the next financial year.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Sharjeel Memon Education Water Budget Agriculture Progress Jatoi Turkish Lira June Murad Ali Shah All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

15 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per ..

NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit

39 minutes ago
 vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashChar ..

Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest ..

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife ..

Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador

3 hours ago
 Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in ..

Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore

3 hours ago
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cyber ..

Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..

5 hours ago
 Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Raw ..

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

6 hours ago
 Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

9 hours ago
 FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan