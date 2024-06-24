CM Reviews School Reorganization Program
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Monday, reviewed the public schools reorganization program.
The CM said that a target has been set to construct and rehabilitate 1,000 grounds of government schools in a period of six months. She directed to start weekly and monthly competitions in government schools. She directed a comprehensive mapping of schools to determine facilities and needs across Punjab. She called for a plan to regularize 14,000 AEOs (Assistant Education Officers) and SSEs (Secondary School Educators) in Punjab.
The CM also approved the launch of the Green School Program, under which each student will plant at least one sapling, and digital mapping of the plants will be completed.
Maryam Nawaz was apprised that CM Punjab School Nutrition Program’s pilot project in Rajanpur, Layyah and Bhakkar will start from August. Proposals for the introduction of spoken English and character building classes in government schools were also reviewed. She directed the authorities concerned to restore 603 non-functional schools across Punjab.
The CM directed to assign duties to members of the provincial assembly for monitoring of schools. An overview of making e-transfer easy and feasible for teachers was also taken. Maryam Nawaz said that introduction of 12 technology courses at matriculation level will be ensured. She also agreed to make school management councils functional and effective. She added that it will be possible to create a classroom, IT lab and SMC at a low cost. An agreement was also reached on teacher meeting and quarterly student report card in government schools.
The CM directed to issue guidelines for developing a comprehensive school education policy for revamping the school system. She also reviewed the provision of virtual reality room, tech room, art room and other modern facilities in government schools.
It was decided in the meeting to form a Punjab Education Curriculum, Training, and Assessment Authority (PECTAA) by merging Punjab Curriculum and Textbook board, Quaid-e-Azam academy of Educational Development and Punjab Examination Commission.
The CM said improvement in the system cannot be done without introducing reward and punishment system, adding that lack of funds for education will not be tolerated. She highlighted that early Childhood Education Center of Excellence will be established in every district.
The meeting was briefed in detail by the Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Education Restructuring Program. He said the process of monitoring is going on through the district school monitoring system. All 200,000 out-of-school children are studying in 6,000 literacy campuses in 12 districts, he apprised.
The CM was briefed that outsourcing process of 5,863 schools will be completed by August 5, 2024, and 400,000 students will be equipped with IT skills in next 4 years.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, School Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, MPA Nausheen Adnan and Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Secretary Education, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and other related officers were also present..
