CM reviews security arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has stated that comprehensive security arrangements have been made throughout Punjab to ensure public safety during Muharram-ul-Haram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has stated that comprehensive security arrangements have been made throughout Punjab to ensure public safety during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Processions and gatherings have been geotagged and all processions and gatherings are being supervised through CCTV cameras, he added.

He said that every effort is being made by the government to ensure peace and security during Muharram-ul-Haram, adding that mobile service would be temporarily suspended where needed.

Chief Secretary, IG police and relevant security officials are monitoring the security situation, and all line departments are on high alert, he said.

Provincial ministers, administrative officers, and police officials are present in the field and will remain present to maintain a peaceful atmosphere through unity and cooperation, he added.

CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected the routes and reviewed security arrangements for gatherings and processions related to Muharram-ul-Haram by visiting Khaima-e-Saadaat, Lytton Road, and Taxali Road late night.

The chief secretary, IG police, CCPO Lahore, ACS (Home), commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore and DIG (Operations) were also present.

