CM reviews security arrangements in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi reviewed security arrangements in the province during at his office, on Tuesday.

While presiding over a meeting, he ordered for foolproof security arrangements across the province. He said complete security should be provided to the PTI long march participants in every city from Wazirabad to Rawalpindi, in the wake of the Wazirabad firing incident. Snipers should be deputed on the rooftops of buildings along the route, he added.

The CM said that a strong force of 15,000 police personnel would be deployed on the route and ordered that the police control room should actively perform its duties 24 hours.

The CM said the use of bulletproof rostrum and bulletproof glass should be ensured on the container, and a new bulletproof container should be prepared. In this regard, the Punjab government would provide all possible support, he said.

Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Capt (retd) Asadullah Khan, Addl IGP (SB), Addl IGP (Operations) Punjab, CCPO Lahore, Addl IGP CTD, DG Rescue 1122, Commissioner Gujrat Division, DIG (Operations) Punjab, RPO Gujrat, DCs and DPOs of Gujrat, Sialkot, Wazirabad, Hafizabad attended the meeting, while Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, RPO Rawalpindi, CPO, Rawalpindi and the Jhelum DC and DPO participated through video-link.