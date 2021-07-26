UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Reviews Steps For Dealing With Covid-19 Fourth Wave

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

CM reviews steps for dealing with Covid-19 fourth wave

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Monday to review the steps to deal with the fourth coronavirus wave.

He was briefed about the special vaccination drive in five cities. Five million population of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad would be vaccinated by August 14.

The chief minister ordered for further expediting the vaccination drive and said that the Health Department and the administration concerned should actively perform their duties to make the campaign a success.

It was satisfying that around 20 per cent population had been vaccinated across Punjab, he said and added that the provincial government had made effective measuresto curb the virus as the ratio of positive cases was less than three per cent now in the province. The citizens should follow the standrad operating procedures (SOPs) to remain safe from the fourth wave as 11 persons had died due to corona during the last 24 hours, he added.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, chief secretary and others also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Died Rawalpindi Gujranwala August From Government Million Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank Board reviews strategic ..

21 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP allege rigging, reject AJK election res ..

33 minutes ago

Vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands i ..

55 minutes ago

Overseas employment for Pakistanis plummets due to ..

59 minutes ago

Body of missing climber Ali Sadpara recovered

1 hour ago

UAE asserts strong climate action equals strong ec ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.