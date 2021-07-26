CM reviews steps for dealing with Covid-19 fourth wave

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Monday to review the steps to deal with the fourth coronavirus wave.

He was briefed about the special vaccination drive in five cities. Five million population of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad would be vaccinated by August 14.

The chief minister ordered for further expediting the vaccination drive and said that the Health Department and the administration concerned should actively perform their duties to make the campaign a success.

It was satisfying that around 20 per cent population had been vaccinated across Punjab, he said and added that the provincial government had made effective measuresto curb the virus as the ratio of positive cases was less than three per cent now in the province. The citizens should follow the standrad operating procedures (SOPs) to remain safe from the fourth wave as 11 persons had died due to corona during the last 24 hours, he added.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, chief secretary and others also attended the meeting.