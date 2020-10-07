UrduPoint.com
CM Reviews Steps For Livestock, Dairy Promotion

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday presided over a meeting at his office to review steps for the promotion of the livestock and dairy development sector.

Provincial Ministers Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, Hussain Jahania Gardezi, the chief secretary, the secretary Local Government, Chairman P&D, administrative secretaries, and experts attended the meeting and presented their proposals to promote the livestock and dairy development sector on modern lines.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister directed to constitute a special committee to present a road-map in 10 days to promote and develop the livestock and dairy development sector according to the modern needs.

The livestock and dairy development sector of Punjab had a lot of potentials to make farmers economically self-reliant.

However, there was a need to give due attention to research and development because the livestock sector acted as an engine of growth.

Similarly, the latest techniques would have to be adopted to produce more milk and meat and the government would fully guide the livestock farmers about the latest concepts to further grow the sector, concluded the CM.

