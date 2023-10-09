CM reviews up-gradation plan of Services Hospital

Acting upon the special directives of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi significant enhancements are set to be made at Services Hospital Lahore

An intensive care unit will be constructed on the ground floor, while administrative offices, including the office of the Medical Superintendent (MS), will be relocated to the basement. This ambitious upgrade is projected to incur an investment of Rs 4 billion.

During his visit to Services Hospital on Monday, The CM set forth a challenge to complete the upgrade within 90 days. He urged swift action, instructing that the ground and other floors be swiftly vacated to kick-start the transformation on October 16. Work will proceed round the clock in three shifts.

Chief Minister Naqvi issued clear directives to both the Secretary Health and the Secretary Communication and Works to execute the upgrade plan. He affirmed personal oversight, emphasizing his commitment to closely monitor the progress.

Inspecting SIMS (services institute of medical sciences) Lab, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi scrutinized the facilities for medical tests.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the apparent inadequacies, noting that the revenue generated by the lab was minimal. He observed that washrooms for both patients and staff were locked, an issue that required immediate attention. In the course of the briefing, it was disclosed that the lab had generated a mere 56 thousand rupees in revenue from tests on a single day. Expressing his expectation for improvement, he stated that SIMS Lab should yield no less than 1 million rupees in daily revenue.

Responding to a patient's complaint about tests being conducted externally, Naqvi ordered an inquiry into the matter after reviewing the records.

Taking strong notice of disorderly parking arrangements at Services Hospital, he ordered a swift revamp of the parking facilities.

In the emergency block, he conducted a thorough assessment of patient facilities. He ordered to install a new lift for the emergency block.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare Dr. Javed Akram, secretaries Health and Communication & Works, Special Secretary Health, SIMS Principal, Medical Superintendent and relevant officers were present on the occasion.