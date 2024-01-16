CM reviews upgradation work at DHQ Hospital Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during his visit to Gujranwala, reviewed the upgradation work at DHQ Hospital.

Provincial ministers including SM Tanvir, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Bilal Afzal, Advisor Waqab Riaz, chief secretary, IG police & secretary C&W accompanied the CM, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

Expressing concern upon observing hospital beds and equipment outside the building, CM Naqvi emphasized the importance of proper arrangements for the protection of hospital assets, labeling negligence in this regard as unacceptable. He ordered the hospital administration to relocate the equipment to a secure location and directed that the upgradation project be completed within the specified time frame. The quality of work should be ensured as no compromise would be made on building standards, he said and directed to expedite the upgradation work.