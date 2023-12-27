CM reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing construction activities at Services Hospital and reviewed progress made in enhancing hospital's infrastructure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing construction activities at Services Hospital and reviewed progress made in enhancing hospital's infrastructure.

The CM directed the managing director WASA to lay a new drainage line, adding that the hospital's drainage system would be changed by laying new pipes along with the construction of a pumping station for efficient water drainage.

He also inspected the construction work in various sections, underscoring the importance of maintaining high-quality standards in the upgradation process. He engaged with the labourers, encouraging them to exert extra effort. The CM commended another labourer who replied that their shift ends at 2 a.m.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Advisor Wahab Riaz, secretary housing, secretary health, secretary C&W and others were also present.