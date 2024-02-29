CM reviews uplift progress of flood-devastated infrastructures

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting and reviewed the progress made in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected infrastructure and directed his team to expedite the ongoing works and pursue donors for funding where it is still pending

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting and reviewed the progress made in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected infrastructure and directed his team to expedite the ongoing works and pursue donors for funding where it is still pending.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by Chief secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Chairman P&D Shakil Mangejo, Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif, Secretary School Education Dr Shireen Narejo, Secretary Health Dr Mansoor, Secretary Irrigation Niaz Abbasi, Secretary Works Nawaz Sohoo, CEO Peoples Housing Khalid Shaikh, and other officers concerned.

Secretary School Education Dr Shireen Narejo briefed the CM that 19,808 schools were damaged in the floods 2022, of them 7,503 were fully damaged and needed to be reconstructed. Out of 7,503 fully damaged school buildings construction of 2020 was committed by friendly countries like the European Union, China and donor agencies ADB, Federal PSDP and Provincial ADP for Rs 60.972 billion.

She said the Sindh government has started construction of 431 schools for Rs 4.428 billion but the funds committed by friendly countries are donors agencies were in the pipeline. Some of the projects are in the approval phase.

The CM directed the chairman P&D to get approval for the projects from CDWP and other agencies and then pursue for release of funds. He also directed the P&D department to prepare a plan to reconstruct the remaining 5483 fully damaged schools.

The Secretary Health Dr. Mansoor Rizvi told the CM that the 1000 Days – Integrated Health and Population Program has been started for Rs 61,600 million with the help of the World Bank, Isamic Development Bank with a Sindh government share of $30 million. The project would be completed in 2026-27.

He said the project's scope encompasses the refurbishment of 392 dispensaries, including equipment provision. It also involves the reconstruction of 121 Basic Health Units (BHUs), 97 Rural Healthcare Centers (RHCs), and 39 Taluka Headquarters (THQ) Hospitals that have been completely damaged.

Additionally, the project will establish hospital-based blood banks at four DHQ hospitals i-e Kashmore-Kandhkot, Sujawal, Tando-Allahyar, and Tando Mohammad Khan. These blood banks will be linked with Regional Blood Centers. The project will also establish diagnostic laboratories at 39 THQ hospitals, 10-bed nurseries at 39 THQ hospitals, and strengthen operation theaters at 39 THQ hospitals, he added.

Dr Mansoor Rizvi said as part of the project, four Regional Training Institutes (RTIs), six Public Health Schools, and schools damaged during floods (identified by plate number 1) will be repaired and rehabilitated. In addition, the project will also provide micro-financing and skill development opportunities to 6,000 women. Moreover, the project aims to place 1,176 community medical workers, 1,960 community health workers, and 392 family welfare workers to help strengthen the local healthcare system.

There will be a total of 16 District headquarters hospitals (DHQs) and 392 General Dispensaries (GDs) operational. Additionally, a proper training program will be developed for healthcare providers, he added.

Sharing the progress the CM was told that a MoU was signed between PPHI and the Program for the operationalization of 50 Dispensaries under PPHI Management. Initially, 50 Dispensaries have been handed over to PPHI.

The contract awards for the procurement of 60 ambulances, 30 mobile medical vans, and five mobile laboratories along with fabrication have been issued. The draft Terms of Reference (TORs) for a third-party Consultancy firm for skill development through Vocational Training of 6,000 eligible women has been submitted to the Islamic Development Bank for approval.

The Secretary Works & Services Nawaz Sohoo told the CM that work on 131 roads located in 19 districts with a length of 680 km has been started and their physical progress is from 35 to 54 per cent.

He directed works department to speed up work so that work could be completed well in time.

The CM directed other departments to prepare the progress of the flood-affected works so that they could also be reviewed.