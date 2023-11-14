CM reviews WCLA projects, emphasizes timely completion

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting at his office here on Tuesday, reviewed the progress on Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting at his office here on Tuesday, reviewed the progress on Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) projects.

During the session, the restoration of Kharak Singh's historic mansion took center stage, with plans to refurbish its rooms for tourism promotion, ensuring standard facilities for tourists' accommodation.

CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the initiation of necessary steps for relocating the Rim Market and accelerating work on the Lahore Fort Cafe. The meeting also assessed progress on the restoration projects for the historical gates of Lahore and fort Kohna Qasim Bagh in Multan.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the timely completion of these projects, emphasizing the restoration of the wall around the historical gates to its original condition for full protection.

Highlighting the historical significance of Lahore's gates and fort Kohna Qasim Bagh in Multan, the CM envisioned them becoming key attractions for tourists post-restoration.

The meeting disclosed plans to remove poles on Mall Road to restore its historical character, with post-restoration management involving the hiring of experts.

During the briefing, WCLA DG Kamran Lashari revealed swift progress in the restoration of Bradley Hall in Lahore, a venue where notable figures like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Gandhi, and Bhagat Singh have addressed. The historic Barkat Ali Islamia Hall in Lahore is also undergoing restoration. The authority is committed to restoring 10 shrines to their historical and ancient conditions.

The meeting was attended by Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development board, secretaries of Local Government, Housing, Communication and Works, Auqaf, Finance, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant officers.