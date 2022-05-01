UrduPoint.com

CM Reviews Wheat Procurement, Flour Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2022 | 09:10 PM

CM reviews wheat procurement, flour prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has said that getting flour on subsidised rates was the right of the people.

Chairing a meeting at CM's office here on Sunday to review wheat procurement target and flour prices, he vowed that he will ensure the provision of cheap flour at every cost for the protection of the rights of the people of the province.

The chief minister emphasized to provide maximum relief to masses by adopting best strategy and directed to provide them quick relief. He resolved to undertake steps to provide relief to the people.

The CM directed the authorities to review steps to further reduce flour prices in order to provide urgent relief to the masses and ordered to submit implementable plan in this regard.

The CM further directed to make surveillance of entry and exit points of the province and illegal transportation of wheat and flour should be strictly stopped.

Members Provincial Assembly (MPA) Awais Leghari, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Nauman Langrial, Bilal Yasin Rana Ijaz Noon, Zeeshan Rafique, PMLN leader Atta Tarar, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, secretaries of departments concerned and high officials attended the meeting while commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting via video link.

