CM, Russian Sberbank discuss investment in education, health, steel mill restoration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with a delegation of Russian Sberbank led by its international head Timur Kozintsev discussed investment opportunities in education, health and technology.

The CM nominated Secretary Investment Raja Khurram as a focal person to discuss investment opportunities and collaborate with Sberbank with the educational, and health institutions of the provincial government.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by Sberbank Deputy Trade Representative Mr Nevzorrov Denis, Russian Consul General in Karachi Mr Fedorov Andrey, and others.

Senior Minister for Information Sharjeel Memon, Secretary School Education Zahid Abbasi, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Local Govt Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Investment Raja Khurram, and Secretary Transport Asad Zamin also attended the meeting.

Sberbank International Head Timur Kozintsev told the CM that their bank invested in the business, healthcare, education, science, public administration, agriculture, planet, legacy and future. He added that they were working in various countries including China, Southeast Asia countries, Iran and various other countries.

The chief minister said that there were investment opportunities in school education for Sberbank. He added that the Banks could invest in Education technology (EdTech) startups that develop innovative solutions for education delivery in Sindh.

Murad Shah said that this could involve financing platforms for online learning, digital textbooks, or educational management systems in collaboration with the Reform Support Unit (RSU).

The CM also suggested the bank’s partnerships with educational institutions. Sberbank could partner with private schools or universities in Sindh to offer student loans or other financial products tailored to the education sector for students’ study in Russia.

Murad Ali Shah also discussed Sberbank’s investment in Infrastructure development in Sindh. “The Bank could extend grants in projects that improve the infrastructure of educational institutions in Sindh, such as building new schools or renovating existing ones in flood-affected areas under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The CM and Timur of Sberbank also discussed investment in the health sector known as Doctor’s smart assistant under which support is extended for making decisions based on artificial intelligence.

The bank’s head told the CM that Doctor’s Smart Assistant has been designed for the initial consultation based on an outpatient clinical link. It provides improved accuracy in making a preliminary diagnosis, improves the effectiveness of diagnosis improves the effectiveness of diagnosis and improves the quality of medical care.

At this, the CM said that the investment department would fix a meeting of the bank with the heads of JPMC, NICD and NICH so that the proposed investment could be discussed in the first phase.

During the discussion, it was agreed that the Russian Sberbank international head, Timur Kozintsev, would nominate his team which would hold meetings with three university heads – NED, Meharn University Jamshoro and IBA Sukkur to discuss investment in Edu-Tech.

The CM also directed Secretary of School Education Zahid Abbasi to hold meetings with the bank-nominated team so that investment opportunities could be discussed at the secretary level and then a final nod would be given by him.

The Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also discussed the restoration of the steel mill with the visiting bank delegation. He said that the steel mill was installed by Russians during the tenure of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as the then prime minister. “It is under the administrative control of the federal government,” he said and added his government was keen to restore the steel mills for the larger interest of its workers and the development of the economy.

The bank head thanked the chief minister for his time and discussion on the investment opportunities and assured him that talks would continue with the provincial government team to develop consensus.