CM saddened over loss of lives in accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident at Sargodha-Lahore Road.

In his message, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the heirs of the deceased.

The caretaker chief minister directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to those injured in the traffic accident.

Mohsin Naqvi sought a report about the sorrowful incident and ordered a legal action against the driver responsible for the accident.