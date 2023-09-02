Open Menu

CM Saddened Over Loss Of Lives In Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2023 | 07:01 PM

CM saddened over loss of lives in accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident at Sargodha-Lahore Road.

In his message, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the heirs of the deceased.

The caretaker chief minister directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to those injured in the traffic accident.

Mohsin Naqvi sought a report about the sorrowful incident and ordered a legal action against the driver responsible for the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Chief Minister Punjab Driver Road Traffic Best

Recent Stories

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari in ter ..

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari in terror case

1 hour ago
 Turkish, Kuwaiti envoys call on FM Jilani

Turkish, Kuwaiti envoys call on FM Jilani

1 hour ago
 Traders stage nationwide strike against soaring el ..

Traders stage nationwide strike against soaring electricity bills, inflation

2 hours ago
 TikTok sensation Mahek Bukhari, her mother jailed ..

TikTok sensation Mahek Bukhari, her mother jailed in double murder case

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after b ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after brief disruption due to rain

4 hours ago
 Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive in ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive into traditional maritime practi ..

4 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Paki ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in div ..

Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in diverse areas

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Sc ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

6 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further st ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen ties with Iran

7 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan