UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Salutes Teaching Community On World Teachers Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

CM salutes teaching community on World Teachers Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :In his message on the World Teachers Day, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that he salutes his teachers and teachers of the whole country.

He said that the purpose of observing the day was to highlight the importance and respect of teachers.

He said that role of the teacher was very important in determining the approach and thoughts of the students.

He added that teacher enjoys very important status and the role of a spiritual father in society. Students can only achieve the heights of respect and fame in the society by giving respect to the teacher, he added.

"The position and status I am enjoying today is only because of the education given by my teachers," Usman Buzdar admitted.

He said that teachers have been given their rightful place in new Pakistan, adding that giving respect to the teacher was an obligation on all of us. He said teachers were the benefactor of the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Education Punjab All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Space-focused event launches Expo 2020’s themati ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 8 businesses and warns 13 for ..

18 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

2 hours ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

2 hours ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.