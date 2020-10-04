CM salutes teaching community on World Teachers Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :In his message on the World Teachers Day, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that he salutes his teachers and teachers of the whole country.

He said that the purpose of observing the day was to highlight the importance and respect of teachers.

He said that role of the teacher was very important in determining the approach and thoughts of the students.

He added that teacher enjoys very important status and the role of a spiritual father in society. Students can only achieve the heights of respect and fame in the society by giving respect to the teacher, he added.

"The position and status I am enjoying today is only because of the education given by my teachers," Usman Buzdar admitted.

He said that teachers have been given their rightful place in new Pakistan, adding that giving respect to the teacher was an obligation on all of us. He said teachers were the benefactor of the nation.