CM, Sania Nishtar discuss cash distribution through Ehsas Program, Langara Khanas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr. Sania Nishtar called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here at chief minister secretariat on Wednesday.

Both discussed matters related to distribution of cash amounts to the deserving families of the province affected due to the prevailing situation of corona pandemic under the Ehsas Emergency Cash Program besides management of Langar Khanas in the province.

It was agreed upon at the occasion to carry out a new survey in the merged South and North Waziristan districts to enlist maximum deserving families for financial assistance under the Ehsas Initiative of the Federal Government. It was decided to finalize a feasible work plan to this effect.

Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz was also present on this occasion.

Regarding the distribution of amounts in the province under Ehsas Emergency Cash Program, the chief minister said entire the process of cash distribution had almost been completed in a well organized and transparent manner, adding only the deserving families fulfilling the set criteria benefited from the relief package.

Mahmood Khan highly lauded the role of Dr. Sania Nishtar and her entire team to make the pro poor initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan a real success across the country.

He also appreciated the role of chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, his team and the administration of all the districts in the province to manage the cash distribution process in an admirable manner.

Talking on this occasion, Dr. Sania Nishtar said cooperation and coordination of the provincial government with regard to the cash distribution had been unprecedented and she looked forward for the same spirit in future as well.

Later on, the chief minister along with Dr. Sania inaugurated a Langar Khana in Peshawar set up in collaboration with Silani Welfare Trust.

The chief minister said opening of the Langar Khanas was a pro poor initiative of Prime Minister Imran khan to provide free meal to deserving people, adding more such Langar Khanas would also be opened in the province to facilitate maximum deserving people.

He also thanked the management of Silani Welfare Trust for launching the initiative in the province.

Meanwhile, Mahmood Khan and Sania Nishtar also visited the cash distribution point of Ehsas Emergency Cash Program in a government school and reviewed the arrangements put in place therein to facilitate the people visiting the distribution point to collect their cash amount.