UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM, Sania Nishter Discuss Cash Distribution Through Ehsas Program, Langar Khanas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

CM, Sania Nishter discuss cash distribution through Ehsas Program, Langar Khanas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Sania Nishatar Called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan at Chief Minister Secretariat here on Wednesday.

They discussed matters related to distribution of cash amounts to the deserving families of the province affected due to the prevailing situation of Coronavirus pandemic under the Ehsas Emergency Cash Program besides management of Langar Khanas in the province.

It was agreed in the meeting to carry out new survey in the merged South and North Waziristan Districts to enlist maximum deserving families for financial assistance under the Ehsas Initiative of the Federal government. It was decided to finalize a feasible work plan to this effect.

Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz was also present on the occasion. Regarding the distribution of amounts in the province under Ehsas Emergency Cash Program, the chief minister said that entire process of cash distribution had almost been completed in a well organized and transparent manner adding that only the deserving families fulfilling the set criteria benefited from the relief package.

Mahmood Khan highly lauded the role of Dr. Sania Nishatar and her entire team to make the pro poor initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan a real success across the country.

He also appreciated the role of Chief Secretary Khyber Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, his team and the administration of all the districts in the province to manage the cash distribution process in an admirable manner.

Dr. Sania Nishtar said cooperation and coordination of the provincial government with regard to the cash distribution had been unprecedented and she looked forward for the same spirit in future as well.

Later on, the chief minister along with the Special Assistant to PM inaugurated Langar Khana in Peshawar set up in collaboration with Silani Welfare Trust.

The chief minister said that opening of the Langar Khanas was a pro poor initiative of Prime Minister Imran khan to provide free meal to deserving people adding that more such Langar Khanas would also be opened in the province to facilitate maximum deserving people.

He also thanked the management of Silani Welfare Trust for launching the initiative in the province. Meanwhile, Mahmood Khan and Sania Nishatar also visited the cash distribution point of Ehsas Emergency Cash Program in a government school and reviewed the arrangements put in place therein to facilitate the people visiting the distribution point to collect their cash amount.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar North Waziristan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Same All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

1 hour ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

1 hour ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus crisis slowing global education rate: ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.