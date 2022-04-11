UrduPoint.com

CM Sardar Usman Bazdar Condoles Over Loss Of Lives

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2022 | 05:28 PM

CM Sardar Usman Bazdar condoles over loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of three youth in a traffic accident in Lahore and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs

He sought a report about the accident and directed to provide the best treatmentfacilities to the injured along with initiation of legal action against the delinquent driver.

