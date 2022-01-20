UrduPoint.com

CM Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report Of Anarkali Explosion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 04:51 PM

CM Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report of Anarkali explosion

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday sought a report of Anarkali explosion from the inspector general of Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday sought a report of Anarkali explosion from the inspector general of Police.

The chief minister directed that best medical treatment be ensured to the injured.

He also directed to submit the report after investigation of the incident.

