CM Sardar Usman Buzdar suspends three officers over public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar suspended three officers of different departments on public complaints.

A spokesperson for the district administration said here Wednesday the CM Punjab during his visit to Faisalabad on Tuesday suspended Chief Executive Officer HealthFaisalabad Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Sipra, Xen Local Government Khalid Hussaini andSub-Registrar Sadr Faisalabad Munawar Bhatti on public complaints.