CM Sarfraz Bugti Condemns Terrorist Incident Of Besham

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist incident in Besham area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist incident in Besham area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also expressed his sorrow on death of Chinese residents in suicide attack and extended his condolences to the Chinese Government and Chinese people for the death of Chinese residents.

The CM said that people of Balochistan expressed deep sorrow over the incident. The elements involved in terrorist incident in Besham will not be pardoned, he said.

He also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the incident.

