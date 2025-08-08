Open Menu

CM Sarfraz Bugti Pays Tribute To Quetta Lawyers On 8th August Martyrs’ Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM

CM Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to Quetta Lawyers on 8th August martyrs’ anniversary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyred lawyers of the tragic 8th August 2016 Quetta Civil Hospital attack, calling their sacrifice “a shining example of upholding democratic values.”

Marking the ninth anniversary of the tragedy, CM Bugti described the day as a painful reminder of the legal community’s unmatched sacrifices in the fight against extremism and terrorism.

“The sacrifices of the martyrs of the Quetta Civil Hospital attack will never be forgotten,” he said. “Our government remains unwavering in its resolve and will never compromise on the sanctity of their blood. We stand by the families of the martyrs and will protect their rights at every level.”

The Chief Minister urged national unity to counter the threats posed by enemies of peace and commended the Balochistan Bar and legal fraternity for their fearless role in defending democracy and confronting terrorism.

“On that tragic day, the legal community lost its protectors, but the government stood with their families to help them rise again,” he added.

CM Bugti also spotlighted the provincial government’s efforts to support the children of the martyred lawyers, particularly through the BEEF Lawyers Scholarship Scheme, which he described as “a promise of hope, justice, and education.”

He shared that 188 children of the martyrs are currently receiving full scholarships to pursue quality education at institutions of their choice.

“This is not just financial aid,” he said, “but a solemn commitment to carry forward the legacy of the martyrs and fulfill their dreams through the next generation.”

Reaffirming his administration’s dedication to justice and peace, CM Bugti emphasized Balochistan’s continued role on the frontlines of the national struggle against terrorism.

