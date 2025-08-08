CM Sarfraz Bugti Pays Tribute To Quetta Lawyers On 8th August Martyrs’ Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyred lawyers of the tragic 8th August 2016 Quetta Civil Hospital attack, calling their sacrifice “a shining example of upholding democratic values.”
Marking the ninth anniversary of the tragedy, CM Bugti described the day as a painful reminder of the legal community’s unmatched sacrifices in the fight against extremism and terrorism.
“The sacrifices of the martyrs of the Quetta Civil Hospital attack will never be forgotten,” he said. “Our government remains unwavering in its resolve and will never compromise on the sanctity of their blood. We stand by the families of the martyrs and will protect their rights at every level.”
The Chief Minister urged national unity to counter the threats posed by enemies of peace and commended the Balochistan Bar and legal fraternity for their fearless role in defending democracy and confronting terrorism.
“On that tragic day, the legal community lost its protectors, but the government stood with their families to help them rise again,” he added.
CM Bugti also spotlighted the provincial government’s efforts to support the children of the martyred lawyers, particularly through the BEEF Lawyers Scholarship Scheme, which he described as “a promise of hope, justice, and education.”
He shared that 188 children of the martyrs are currently receiving full scholarships to pursue quality education at institutions of their choice.
“This is not just financial aid,” he said, “but a solemn commitment to carry forward the legacy of the martyrs and fulfill their dreams through the next generation.”
Reaffirming his administration’s dedication to justice and peace, CM Bugti emphasized Balochistan’s continued role on the frontlines of the national struggle against terrorism.
Recent Stories
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda
Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Training workshop on infection prevention held at RHSC-A Chakdara5 minutes ago
-
CM Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to Quetta Lawyers on 8th August martyrs’ anniversary5 minutes ago
-
CoIED disposes of 70 complaints of missing persons after reconstitution of commission5 minutes ago
-
City police arrest two, recovers stolen goods5 minutes ago
-
Tarar flags off 18th Pakistani aid consignment to Gaza5 minutes ago
-
Station commander visits Ejaz Shaheed police lines15 minutes ago
-
Women trekkers begins Tirich Mir base camp expedition15 minutes ago
-
Efforts to combat climate change - A public stage play, a message25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar step up cooperation on climate action, green investment25 minutes ago
-
Erstwhile Fata lights up with patriotic zeal for Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations25 minutes ago
-
Senior politician Shafqat Ali Shah condemns terrorism in Mastung35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UNESCO join hands to safeguard underwater archaeological resources: Junaid Chaudhry35 minutes ago