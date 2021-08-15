CM satisfied with security on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed satisfaction over excellent security arrangements, made on the occasion of Independence Day, and lauded the efforts of the Cabinet Committee on Law & Order, law-enforcement agencies (LEAs), administration and departments concerned.

In a statement on Sunday, the CM congratulated the police and the LEAs over discharge of their obligations wholeheartedly, commitment and dedication. He said members of the cabinet committee, and the LEAs played a vital role for ensuring foolproof security, due to which the Independence Day celebrations were held in a peaceful atmosphere across the province.

The CM said that the Punjab government, in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, had taken all possible steps to safeguard the lives and property of the people. "We will have to perform our duties with the same zeal in future as well," he said.