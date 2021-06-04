UrduPoint.com
CM, Saudi Ambassador Agree To Approve Chinese Vaccine For Hajj Pilgrims

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:26 PM

On the request of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf Saeed A. Al Malkiy vowed to approve Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to enable Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan to visit Saudi Arabia

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :On the request of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf Saeed A. Al Malkiy vowed to approve Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to enable Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan to visit Saudi Arabia.

This emerged on Friday when Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed A. Al Malkiy along with Consul General of Saudi Arabia Bandar Al Dayal and a delegation of King Salman Relief Organization called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House.

At the outset of the meeting, the chief minister said that the Saudi Arabia has not approved the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for the Hajj pilgrims, therefore there seemed to be a wave of disappointment among the people of Pakistan.

Shah said the Pakistan government has administered Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to its citizens. "Now, our people are quite upset that they would not be allowed to visit Saudi Arabia because they have vaccination certificates for Chinese vaccines," he said.

The ambassador assured the chief minister that the Chinese vaccines would be approved and people from Pakistan would be welcomed in Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

The chief minister thanked the ambassador.

The visiting diplomat had brought a delegation of doctors of King Salman Medical Center with him to set up a week-long medical camp in Karachi and Shikarpur.

The Saudi doctors would check eye and heart patients and would perform surgeries, if required.Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho said that eye surgery could be performed at the camp but open-heart surgery could only be performed at the relevant operation theater.

"We have cardiac hospitals in Sukkur, Tando Mohamad Khan and in Karachi where open heart surgery can be performed easily."�The chief minister directed the Minister Health and Secretary health to hold a separate meeting with the Saudi Arabian doctors and make a proper plan for their camps and provide them necessary facilities and security.�The chief minister presented Ajraks and Sindhi caps to the visiting guests and thanked them for their support and cooperation.

