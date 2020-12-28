UrduPoint.com
CM Says His Health Improving Day By Day

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

CM says his health improving day by day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that his health was improving day by day and he had issued telephonic instructions to the principal secretary as well.

According to a handout issued here, he said: "I am thankful to the people for their prayers.

People should remain careful during the second coronavirus wave as the situation is critical."He said: "I am in isolation for the last seven days and I have instructed [the authorities concerned] to improve the cleanliness situation in the province.

"The government is keenly watching the situation of cleanliness and improvement will soon be visible," he added.

