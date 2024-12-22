CM Secretariat Takes Notice Of Dilapidated Pillars On Joint Road
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 08:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Chief Minister Secretariat has taken notice of the video of dilapidated pillars on Joint Road Quetta and directed the concerned authorities to take immediate action about it.
On which, on Sunday, Secretary of the Department of Communications and Works (C&W) Lal Jan Jafar and officers of the Metropolitan Corporation visited the site and issued orders for the immediate construction and repair of the affected block.
Secretary Communications and Works Lal Jan Jafar said that immediate work is being started to repair the affected part.
He said that instructions have been given to ensure safety arrangements.
