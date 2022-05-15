UrduPoint.com

CM Seeks Deadline To Ensure Cleanliness Of Cities, Towns

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday sought a deadline from the commissioners to ensure permanent cleanliness of the cities, towns and the rural areas.

The CM while addressing a meeting said that the previous government left the Punjab province after playing havoc, adding that big, small cities and towns including rural areas should look neat and clean.

He vowed the PML-N government would make the province neat and clean once again. He stressed that providing the people a neat and clean environment was a priority of the government and their basic right.

He directed the officers to visit the fields themselves and take stock of cleanliness conditions and masses problems. The CM directed waste management companies to deliver as he would not make any compromise on cleanliness. He directed to chalk out a foolproof mechanism for making permanent cleanliness in the province, adding that cleanliness be continued on permanent basis.

He urged to make effective use of available resources in order to ensure permanent cleanliness.

Hamza Shahbaz said that cleanliness of streets, markets and towns was possible only through good governance and vowed to himself review the steps being taken regarding price control and cleanliness by visiting the districts.

Sardar Awais Leghari, Mansha Ullah Butt, Zeeshan Rafique, Samiullah Chaudhry, Rana Sikandar, Colonel (Retd) Mubashir Javed submitted proposals and recommendations.

The meeting was also attended by the Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Local Government, Commissioner Lahore division and concerned officials while Commissioners of other divisions attended the meeting via video link.

